Coronavirus

Celebrating Memorial Day during COVID-19: Doctor explains 'quaranteams'

ATLANTA -- As we head into Memorial Day weekend, more businesses and public spaces are opening up, leaving people to navigate social distancing.

"Good Morning America" talked to Dr. Colleen Kraft, a top infectious disease doctor, about what she's doing with her family and friends as they start to socialize.

Kraft works as a physician at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where she was on the frontlines for the fight against Ebola and now COVID-19. She said she understands that the idea of gathering during a global pandemic can be scary.

"I think some of the scenes I've seen only on television of bars and very busy restaurants make me anxious. I get to be witness to people being extremely sick from this virus, so it's serious," she said.

Still, she said she understands the need for people to see each other in person, specifically kids.

"I'm an extrovert. I think it's really important, but everybody is weathering this storm differently," she said.

Some are creating "quaranteams," or a limited group of healthy people who see each other in person while practicing social distancing.

Kraft described a quaranteam as people "who you feel comfortable about having your family and children around because they share the same prevention tactics."

She employs tactics like taking minimal trips outside the house, even limiting trips to places like the grocery store, while wearing a mask.

Kraft has three kids, ages 9, 11, and 13. Just a few days ago, she allowed them to see friends outside, playing games without physical contact.

She has also invited two other couples to sit outside and talk, six feet apart.

"Even when interacting with them, we don't spend a lot of time, and it's always outside at a distance," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssocial distancingcoronavirusu.s. & worldmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Holcomb discusses COVID-19 in state as cases top 30K
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot reveals new details on Chicago's reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot reveals new details on Chicago's reopening guidelines
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
Where to pick up barbecue this Memorial Day Weekend
WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Holcomb discusses COVID-19 in state as cases top 30K
Construction worker fatally hit by semi on I-94 in Burns Harbor ID'd
Chicago girls missing 5 days
Show More
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day safety plan
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with stray showers Friday
More TOP STORIES News