Chicago shootings: 38 shot, 6 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend violence, CPD says

Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in River North near West Chicago Avenue and North Orleans Street early Monday. It appears the woman was shot in the leg and the man appears to be shot in the back. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital. They were standing in an alley when they were shot at around 2:00 a.m. Monday.
A man was shot during an attempted robbery and a woman shot driving minutes apart early Monday on the South Side. The man, 32, was outside in the 5000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive just after midnight when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his bag, Chicago police said. He refused to give is bag up and was shot in the thigh, officials said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. Around the same time, less than half a mile away, a 40-year-old woman was driving in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when someone in a moving car opened fire, police said. She was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the head, officials said. No one from either incident was in custody.
SUNDAY
Neighbors watched Sunday night as dozens of police and SWAT officers worked the scene where one man was killed and five others - including the suspect - were wounded in a shooting in West Humboldt Park. A gunman opened fire in the 4400 block of West Walton Street about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said. The suspect barricaded himself inside a building for at least 90 minutes as SWAT officers and negotiators responded to the scene. A man, 69, was shot in the arm and torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. A second man, 45, was shot in the torso and foot, officials said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to preliminary information. A fourth man, 27, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the foot, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, officials said. Officers didn't fire any shots and believed the incident was domestic. One person was in custody.
A 16-year-old girl was among five people seriously wounded in a shooting after a fight broke out Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The group of five, ranging in age from 16 to 33, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when a fight broke out and shots were fired, Chicago police said. The teen was shot in the back, a man and woman, both 21, were shot in the left arm and a 33-year-old man was shot in the face, officials said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A second 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition. No one was in custody.
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park. The man, 33, was driving about 6:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck on the left side of his body but continued driving and moments later crashed his sedan into a road median, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. There was no one in custody.
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side. The man, whose age was unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and body, Chicago police said. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene. No one was in custody.
Late Sunday night, a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured in River North when she was sitting in a parked car with a man in the 500 block of West Erie Street at around 10:00 p.m. Police said four people approached them and one of the suspects ran into the vehicle, punching the man in the face. As the suspects walked away, one pulled out a gun and started shooting. The woman was struck in the back and taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. The man was not shot and is expected to be ok.
A man was in custody after another man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night during an argument in Logan Square on the Northwest Side. The man, 37, was arguing with a 39-year-old suspect in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when the older man opened fire, striking the younger man in the eye, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street, according to Illinois state police. Troopers responding to the shooting found a person shot on the inbound lanes about 10:45 p.m., state police said. The person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said. No other information was immediately available. State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the West Side. A woman and man, 27 and 25, were in a car in the 2900 block of West 31st Street about 11:45 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the right arm and left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reportedly in fair condition, officials said. The woman was grazed in her finger and refused medical treatment, police said. No one was in custody.
SATURDAY
Two men are dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said. Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified one of the men as Derrick Washington, 29. The other man, 38, hasn't been identified yet. Area detectives are investigating.
One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side. About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. There was no one in custody.
Last weekend, one person was killed and 26 others wounded in shootings across the city.
