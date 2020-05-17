memorial day

DuPage County creates interactive site to honor fallen heroes online this Memorial Day amid COVID-19

WHEATON, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago county has found a way to honor its fallen heroes this Memorial Day, even as the coronavirus pandemic has forced communities to cancel their celebrations.

DuPage County has created an interactive, online site for people to share stories, photos and memories to honor loved ones or friends. The website also features poems, quotes and videos, including one in which "Taps" is performed at Arlington National Cemetery and another that explains the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"While we may not be able to gather in person this year, we are united in our desire to honor DuPage men and women who gave their lives while serving as members of the U.S. Armed Forces," said DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdupage countywheatonsoldiersdupage countymemorial daysoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Chicago cancels major spring, summer events, festivals
For 1st time, 'Honor Flight' Chicago takes Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C.
'Honor Flight' takes veterans from Chicago to Washington D.C.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Warning issued for Chicago area
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 94K, over 4K deaths
Businesses that defy stay-at-home order to face misdemeanor, fine
Elgin shooting leaves teen dead, minor charged, officials say
Unemployment system 'glitch' publicized private data: Report
'The Last Dance' Episodes 9 and 10: How to watch and stream ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary
CTA train derailment on North Side causes major delays
Show More
Churches reopen for services in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order
Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus
1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car in Lakeview: police
What to know about Illinois' 94K COVID-19 cases
'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' airs tonight on ABC
More TOP STORIES News