Memorial of nurse killed in Little Village drive-by vandalized, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family mourning the death of a nurse who was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Little Village said his memorial was vandalized Monday.
Frank Aguilar's family set up a temporary public memorial in the spot where died last November.
"I feel so sad and I don't understand why they would do this," Aguilar's sister, Sharee Rangel said. "It's disrespectful."
Aguilar was shot and killed in the Southwest Side neighborhood as he walked home.
19-year-old Armando Lopez is facing a murder charge for the shooting. Prosecutors allege Lopez was driving the night of the fatal drive-by shooting that authorities believe mistakenly targeted Aguilar as a rival.
Lopez was arrested four days after the shooting following a police chase and crash.
Aguilar's family said they have filed a police report and plan to restore the memorial over the weekend.
