Memorial of nurse killed in Little Village drive-by vandalized, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family mourning the death of a nurse who was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Little Village said his memorial was vandalized Monday.

Frank Aguilar's family set up a temporary public memorial in the spot where died last November.

"I feel so sad and I don't understand why they would do this," Aguilar's sister, Sharee Rangel said. "It's disrespectful."

Aguilar was shot and killed in the Southwest Side neighborhood as he walked home.

RELATED: Family demands justice for nurse killed in Little Village drive-by

19-year-old Armando Lopez is facing a murder charge for the shooting. Prosecutors allege Lopez was driving the night of the fatal drive-by shooting that authorities believe mistakenly targeted Aguilar as a rival.

Lopez was arrested four days after the shooting following a police chase and crash.

Aguilar's family said they have filed a police report and plan to restore the memorial over the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagemurderfatal shootingnursesmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 27, fatally shot inside Ravenswood Manor apartment
Which is cheaper in Chicago: Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Chicago area beginning Tuesday
Hearing to determine if Rod Blagojevich can keep law license
Paczki Day: Chicago bakeries celebrate Fat Tuesday with Polish pastries
Police search for hit-and-run driver that left man injured in Englewood
Man 23, charged in South Side crash that injured 5, including 2 cops
Show More
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91
3 local brothers win IHSA state wrestling titles at the same time
Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of rain, snow Tuesday
Chinatown restaurant crawl aims to overcome coronavirus xenophobia
PETA offers $5K reward for info on dog found abandoned in trash bag
More TOP STORIES News