Memorial service for Berwyn woman killed in Uber crash while celebrating birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

A memorial service is planned in Cicero today for Jamie Poulos, 23, killed in this fiery Uber crash on the Stevenson.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial service is planned in Cicero today for the young woman killed in this fiery crash on the Stevenson.

RELATED: Berwyn woman, 23, killed in I-55 crash after celebrating birthday

Jamie Poulos, 23, was heading home after celebrating her birthday when another driver slammed into the back of her Uber last Sunday morning.

Two of her friends and the Uber driver were injured.

RELATED: Man who saved 2 from fatal I-55 crash that killed best friend, Jamie Poulos: It was instinct

The driver of the other car, Rami Matariyeh, is charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence.

Matariyeh was granted $100,000 bond but is confined to his home on electronic monitoring and is prohibited from driving until his trial. Prosecutors said he had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, and detailed an extensive history of traffic violations in court.

RELATED: Charges filed against driver in deadly I-55 Uber crash that killed Jamie Poulos, 23
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocicerofatal crashdeadly fireaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
Search continues for suspect involved in shootout with Chicago police, 1 dead
Game Winner the pre-race favorite for Kentucky Derby
CTA Blue Line stops shut down for signal system update
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s
Fallen officers honored at Run to Remember
Show More
May the 4th Be With You! Chicago Jedi celebrates Star Wars Day at ABC7
16-year-old Boy Scout collapses, dies hiking in Arizona desert
'Natural hair' bill could change workplace standards
East Chicago woman says puppy stolen, lured away with treats
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
More TOP STORIES News