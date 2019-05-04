Memorial service for Berwyn woman killed in Uber crash while celebrating birthday

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial service is planned in Cicero today for the young woman killed in this fiery crash on the Stevenson.Jamie Poulos, 23, was heading home after celebrating her birthday when another driver slammed into the back of her Uber last Sunday morning.Two of her friends and the Uber driver were injured.The driver of the other car, Rami Matariyeh, is charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence.Matariyeh was granted $100,000 bond but is confined to his home on electronic monitoring and is prohibited from driving until his trial. Prosecutors said he had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, and detailed an extensive history of traffic violations in court.