Memorial walk held to honor AJ Fruend's birthday in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Crystal Lake community will gather Sunday at Deport Park in remembrance of the late Andrew "AJ" Freund's sixth birthday.The community is inviting the public to unite at 12 p.m. for a walk and celebration. The afternoon will begin with a moment of silence and at 12:15 p.m., followed by a 3-mile walk on the city's sidewalks, expected to begin at 12:20 p.m.The route will pass the Crystal Lake Police Department and the home where AJ lives.AJ was born October 14, 2013, with opiates in his system, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.AJ's parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham, were charged April 24 with first-degree murder and several other crimes in connection with their son's death. DCFS records show AJ was removed from his parents' custody Oct. 16, 2013, and a judge returned the boy to his mother in June 2015.Freund falsely reported AJ missing on April 18, launching an extensive police and community search for the young boy. Six days later, AJ's body was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a wooded area in Woodstock.