Do you know the warning signs of memory loss in your elderly loved ones? What can you do and where do you go for help? The Artis Senior Living Centers in Lakeview, Bartlett, Elmhurst and Wilmette are there with the answers.
Their focus is on the person, not the disease. Saying "why not" instead of no and each person is cared for as an individual. They provide "Memory Care" from webinars to learn more, to individual care while still at home, to assisted living.
Mary Underwood is the Vice President of Memory Care Services for all of Artis Senior Living around the country. She will be giving us the warning signs of memory loss, what to do when your loved ones has it and what memory care services they provide.
Artis Senior Living supports seniors with memory loss
