Mendocino Complex Fires now largest in California recorded history

The Mendocino Complex Fires spreading in Northern California have become the state's largest ever recorded. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

LAKE FOREST, Calif. --
The Mendocino Complex Fires are now the largest in California history.

Together, the River and Ranch fires have burned close to 284,000 acres.

The record was set just last year by the massive Thomas Fire, which burned in Santa Barbara and Centura counties. It burned nearly 282,000 acres.

Firefighters say if you think this has been a very busy fire season, you are correct. "We're looking at over 629,000 acres of ground and vegetation burned in California since January 1 of this year. Last year, same period of time, 223,000 acres," said Dep. Chief Scott McLean.

Those numbers are just from Monday afternoon and don't include the nighttime updates.

Right now, 9,300 structures are threatened by the Mendocino Complex fires.

