Mercedes Lain cause of death ruled homicide; 11-month-hold suffered blunt force injuries: prosecutor

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Monday that Mercedes Lain of Plymouth died from blunt force injuries to the head.
The baby's autopsy was conducted Friday in Fort Wayne.
Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Miller of Hamlet is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
He's due in court Tuesday morning.
The girl's body was found Wednesday evening in a densely wooded area of Starke County near the Marshall County line after Miller led officers to the site.