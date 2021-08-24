Mercedes Lain cause of death ruled homicide; 11-month-hold suffered blunt force injuries: prosecutor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10962359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Missing baby's parents arrested on neglect charges in Plymouth, Indiana.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- The death of an 11-month-old northern Indiana girl found dead in a wooded area has been ruled a homicide.Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Monday that Mercedes Lain of Plymouth died from blunt force injuries to the head.The baby's autopsy was conducted Friday in Fort Wayne.Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Miller of Hamlet is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.He's due in court Tuesday morning.The girl's body was found Wednesday evening in a densely wooded area of Starke County near the Marshall County line after Miller led officers to the site.