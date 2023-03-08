The Mercy Home's march to raise money for kids in crisis will be held after the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 11.

Mercy Home holds march to help kids in need after Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This St. Patrick's Day, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls needs your help to raise money to help kids in crisis.

Mercy Home's March for Kids will happen after the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 110.

The celebration takes place at Venue SIX10 on Michigan Avenue in the Loop. There will be live Irish music performance, food beverage, and plenty of fun.

General admission tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets cost $75, tickets for ages ages 6-20 are $20, and kids five and under are free.

The entire month of March, a generous anonymous donor will match donations up to $100,000.