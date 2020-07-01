Community & Events

Merlo Branch of Chicago Public Library in Lakeview reopens after renovations; Mayor Lightfoot celebrates opening

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped reopen a Chicago Public Library branch in the city's East Lakeview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The newly renovated Merlo Branch is in the 600-block of West Belmont Avenue, between Broadway and Halsted Street.

RELATED: Chicago reopening: Navy Pier preps for visitors later this week after parks, libraries back open

That branch has been closed since last year for modernization.

Mayor Lightfoot was joined by Alderman Tom Tunney and members of John Merlo's family.

After closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Chicago Public Library branches have reopened.
