Merlo Branch of Chicago Public Library in Lakeview reopens after renovations; Mayor Lightfoot celebrates opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped reopen a Chicago Public Library branch in the city's East Lakeview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.The newly renovated Merlo Branch is in the 600-block of West Belmont Avenue, between Broadway and Halsted Street.That branch has been closed since last year for modernization.Mayor Lightfoot was joined by Alderman Tom Tunney and members of John Merlo's family.After closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Chicago Public Library branches have reopened.