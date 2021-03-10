attorney general

Merrick Garland confirmed as attorney general

By Michael Balsamo and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The Senate has confirmed Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence.

Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. Many Republicans praised him as well, saying he has the right record and temperament for the moment. The vote was 70-30.

Garland will now inherit a Justice Department embattled by a turbulent era under Trump, who insisted that the attorney general must be loyal to him personally, a position that battered the department's reputation. In the last month of Trump's presidency, Attorney General William Barr resigned after refuting Trump's false claims that widespread electoral fraud had led to his defeat.

Trump's pressure on officials, including on Barr and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the department's probe into his campaign's ties to Russia, prompted abundant criticism from Democrats over what they saw as the politicizing of the nation's top law enforcement agencies.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsattorney generalsenatejoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Illinois heavy hitters go to bat for Merrick Garland
DC AG weighs legal viability of charging Trump for Capitol riot
Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
IL reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
United Center vaccine appointments held for 5 Chicago zip codes
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Homeless man sentenced 65 years in off-duty CPD officer's murder
Show More
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
New lawyer could be kicked off Jussie Smollett case
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber in Beverly: CPD
Man charged with murder, arson, after woman and her daughter killed in Gresham fire
VIDEO: Bear chases skier down Romanian slopes
More TOP STORIES News