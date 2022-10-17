Job: Meteorologist

Job Description

ABC 7 Chicago/WLS-TV, the ABC-owned station in Chicago, is looking for a meteorologist to join Chicago's #1 news team. The ideal candidate should have a strong on-air presence and know how to turn weather data into a relevant, engaging story for our viewers. Candidates must have experience and excel at covering severe weather on all platforms. We are looking for a meteorologist who knows how to connect with viewers and who strives to present an innovative weathercast. You must be comfortable with the very latest in weather tools and technology. Expect to report on major weather events and weather trends from the field.

Candidates must be willing to work any day, any shift. We are looking for someone who wants to be involved in the community, is passionate about their work and enjoys being part of a team.

Responsibilities

-Forecast weather conditions for the Chicago area

-Prepare relevant weather maps and innovative graphics to communicate the weather forecast and expected impacts

-Present the forecast during live newscasts and recordings for digital platforms

-Clearly communicate life-saving information to people during dangerous weather events

-Report on major weather events and the impact of our changing climate

Basic Qualifications

-Skilled in analyzing weather observations and live radar to identify important atmospheric features

-Skilled in utilizing computer model data to produce an accurate forecast

-Possesses a knowledge of atmospheric dynamics

-Proficient in producing graphics through IBM's Max software

Required Qualifications

A minimum 3 years of experience broadcasting in a medium or large TV market.

Required Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education

Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology or associated geoscience

Additional Information:

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with AFTRA.

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

