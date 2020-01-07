Routine traffic stop leads to 3 men, 2 pounds of meth off the streets

Officials say the men were initially pulled over for a speeding violation on I-69 just south of Markle. Indiana State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post summoned a K-9 to assist that quickly indicated a positive alert for the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.
Troopers said a follow-up search discovered an estimated two pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated half-gram of cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, and over $2,000 in cash.
The driver, 31-year-old Pablo Alejandro Sanchez-Icedo, and his two passengers, 21-year-old Atta I. Atiya and 26-year-old Moudassir Saleh Ibrahim, were arrested and charged with several felony drug related offenses.
The three were transported to the Huntington County Jail.