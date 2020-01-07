drug bust

Routine traffic stop leads to 3 men, 2 pounds of meth off the streets

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Three men are behind bars after authorities discovered "a significant amount of drugs" while conducting a routine traffic stop Tuesday night in Indiana.

Officials say the men were initially pulled over for a speeding violation on I-69 just south of Markle. Indiana State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post summoned a K-9 to assist that quickly indicated a positive alert for the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.

Troopers said a follow-up search discovered an estimated two pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated half-gram of cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, and over $2,000 in cash.

The driver, 31-year-old Pablo Alejandro Sanchez-Icedo, and his two passengers, 21-year-old Atta I. Atiya and 26-year-old Moudassir Saleh Ibrahim, were arrested and charged with several felony drug related offenses.

The three were transported to the Huntington County Jail.

Pablo Alejandro Sanchez-Icedo (31yrs old) from Glendale, Arizona


Atta I. Atiya (21yrs old) from Indianapolis, IN


Moudassir Saleh Ibrahim (26yrs old) from Fort Wayne, IN

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaarrestdrug busttraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
3 charged over Australia's largest crystal meth seizure
Ohio detective dies after being shot twice in face during drug raid: Police
4M doses of fentanyl seized in Calif. bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Chicago police warn of Near North Side robberies
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
Flying air taxi tested in North Carolina
Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in Chicago area
DraftKings investigating 'Bachelor' couple for allegedly cheating to win $1M fantasy sports prize
Show More
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Plea agreement reached for man who claimed to be missing Aurora boy
Coyote 'scared' but doing 'fine' after rescued from Lake Michigan
Girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep
More TOP STORIES News