Metra MD-W trains starting from Elgin station after train kills pedestrian near Big Timber stop

No inbound service from MD-W at Big Timber Road

Metra Milwaukee-West trains are operating from the Elgin station after a train struck and killed a pedestrian near the Big Timber station Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Metra Milwaukee-West line will not be running from the Elgin Big Timber Roads station after a pedestrian was a struck by a train not in service around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Metra said.

Metra announced that all inbound trains to Chicago Union Station on the line will originate from the Elgin Metra station at 109 West Chicago Street until further notice.

The victim has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.