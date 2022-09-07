Metra MD-W trains starting from Elgin station after train kills pedestrian near Big Timber stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Metra Milwaukee-West line will not be running from the Elgin Big Timber Roads station after a pedestrian was a struck by a train not in service around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Metra said.
Metra announced that all inbound trains to Chicago Union Station on the line will originate from the Elgin Metra station at 109 West Chicago Street until further notice.
RELATED | Metra UP-N trains moving with extensive delays after train kills pedestrian in Evanston
The victim has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing into the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.