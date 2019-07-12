Metra BNSF extensive delays expected after pedestrian struck, killed near Berwyn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra BNSF commuters should expect extensive delays after a pedestrian was struck near Berwyn Friday morning, according to Metra BNSF Twitter.



Berwyn police said the person was fatally struck by an east bound Metra commuter train.

Metra BNSF Twitter said trains will begin to move and travel past the incident site.



Officials advise commuters to seek alternative transportation if possible.

No word on how long the trains will be delayed.

Police said Metra investigators will be handling the death investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoberwynpedestrian struckmetra
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
Humboldt Park alligator draws crowds, but remains elusive
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigning amid Epstein criticism
10K REWARD: Missing Ohio teen last seen in Michigan
Family of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall returns home
Burglars steal ATM from South Side restaurant
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Durbin speaks ahead of expected immigration raids this weekend
Show More
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
Indiana brothers charged for attempt to sell weapons to ISIS
4.9-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
More TOP STORIES News