Metra BNSF extensive delays expected after pedestrian struck, killed near Berwyn

Metra Alert BNSF - Track #1 is open near Berwyn and trains will begin to move. Train #1227 will go past the incident site first then inbound trains will proceed. Trains are operating with extensive delays. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) July 12, 2019

Extensive delays are expected. Please seek alternative transportation if it is an option. https://t.co/J1IBKoymyh — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) July 12, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra BNSF commuters should expect extensive delays after a pedestrian was struck near Berwyn Friday morning, according to Metra BNSF Twitter.Berwyn police said the person was fatally struck by an east bound Metra commuter train.Metra BNSF Twitter said trains will begin to move and travel past the incident site.Officials advise commuters to seek alternative transportation if possible.No word on how long the trains will be delayed.Police said Metra investigators will be handling the death investigation.