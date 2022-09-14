Metra cancels some trains as possible freight railroad worker strike looms

The Amtrak schedule through Chicago has been changed after thousands of railroad workers threatened to go on strike.

CHICAGO -- Some Metra trains won't be running beginning Thursday night as the commuter rail service braces for a possible nationwide work stoppage by freight railroad workers.

Those workers are set to go on strike on Friday if an agreement isn't reached and while Metra is not involved with negotiations, some of its lines are owned and operated by freight railways.

If a work stoppage does happen, there will be no service on Friday on the BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines.

Even before then, however, in anticipation of that possible strike, Metra said it has been forced to start limiting services on those lines beginning Thursday evening.

BNSF: Four inbound trains departing from Aurora after 8 p.m. will be canceled (the specific runs are Nos. 1296, 1298, 1300 and 1302). Outbound trains on that line that would have departed Chicago after 9:30 p.m. also are canceled (Those runs are Nos. 1289, 1291, 1293 and 1295).

Union Pacific North: Inbound trains departing from Waukegan (Nox. 372 and 374) after 10 p.m. are canceled, as are outbound trains (Nos. 371, 373, 375 and 377) departing Chicago after 9:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Northwest: All inbound trains after 9:30 p.m. are canceled (Nos. 666 and 668). Outbound trains departing from Chicago (Nos. 661, 663, 665 and 601) also are canceled after 9:30 p.m.

Union Pacific West: One inbound trains departing from Elburn (No. 68) is canceled after 9:15 p.m., as are two outbound trains (Nos. 69 and 71) departing Chicago after 9:30 p.m.

Services on Metra's Electric, Rock Island, Southwest Service, Milwaukee District North and Milwaukee District West lines are expected to operate on Friday regardless of a strike.

Metra is still working with its freight partners to determine its ability to run trains on the Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines.

The possibility of a strike is also being felt at Amtrak, which relies heavily on freight railways. Amtrak is preemptively canceling trips on multiple routes that go through Chicago, including Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, City of New Orleans, Lake Shore Limited, Texas Eagle and the Zephyr, even though the strike won't affect its workforce.

Among the routes being suspended are long-distance routes from Chicago to Los Angeles, Chicago to Seattle, Chicago to San Francisco and a portion of one of its routes that runs from Los Angeles to San Antonio.

Amtrak announced Tuesday afternoon several additional long-distance routes that are being pre-emptively canceled, including Chicago to New Orleans, Boston/New York (two branches) to Chicago, and San Antonio to Chicago.

Affected passengers will be eligible for a refund.

"We won't be able to visit my kids if it stops, and everybody out of work, sorry about that, but I'll miss my family," said Andrea Sawicki, an Amtrak commuter.

A nationwide work stoppage by freight rail workers could cause the country to lose billions of dollars a day and further burden the supply chain.

Two unions have been demanding that CSX, Union Pacific, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, Kansas City Southern and the other railroads go beyond the proposed deal recommended by a group of arbitrators President Joe Biden appointed. They want them to address concerns about strict attendance policies that they say make it hard to take any time off and increasing workloads after the railroads cut nearly one-third of their workforces in recent years.

A nationwide strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, according to an industry report released last week. Those economic damages will be felt at retail stores and in lost jobs, widespread plant shutdowns, more expensive goods and the disruption of hundreds of thousands of daily trips on commuter railroads and Amtrak.

The deadline for a contract deal is 12:01 a.m. Friday.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.