Pedestrian hit by UP-NW train in Park Ridge; body found near Metra Electric tracks in Chicago

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- Metra serviced resumed Monday morning after a Union Pacific Northwest train struck a pedestrian at Dee Road in Park Ridge.Meanwhile on the Metra Electric line, a body was found near the tracks at the 51st Street station on the South Side.The Park Ridge crash happened around 7 a.m. in the northwest suburb, according to an alert from Metra. The person was struck by the train but was able to walk to an ambulance, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.Trains were halted until around 8:20 a.m., she said.In Chicago, police found a body around 7:40 a.m. near the tracks at the Metra Electric 51st Street station, Reile said. It was unclear how long the body had been there, or if the person had been struck by a train, she said.Trains continued moving on two of the four tracks, Reile said.