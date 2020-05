Metra Alert ME - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Chicago, fire alarm going off at Millennium Station — Metra Electric (@metraMED) January 23, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Electric inbound and outbound trains are running with extensive delays after sprinkler issues at the Millennium Station Thursday morning.Metra says there was not a fire, but the trains near the station were evacuated as the fire alarm went off at the stationInbound and outbound trains were initially halted. At about 10:15 a.m., Metra said trains were running again with extensive delays after problems with the sprinklers.