Metra train strikes truck, derails near Wrightwood station; delays expected

CHICAGO -- No injuries were reported after a Metra train crashed into a semitrailer Friday afternoon in a Southwest Side rail yard.The crash involved Metra SouthWest Service inbound train no. 830, which was traveling from Orland Park to Union Station, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.The train struck a semi about 3:20 p.m. inside a Norfolk Southern yard just north of the Wrightwood station, between 75th and 79th streets, Gillis said.The train experienced a minor derailment, and the passengers of the train were expected to evacuate, Gillis said.About 5:20 p.m. Metra announced to cancelation of the following inbound and outbound trains:-Inbound 836 departing 153rd Street at 5:44 p.m.;-Inbound 838 departing 179th Street at 6:55 p.m.;-Inbound 840 departing 179th Street at 8:25 p.m.;-Inbound 842 departing 179th Street at 9:47 p.m.;-Outbound 831 departing Union Station at 6:15 p.m.;-Outbound 833 departing Union Station at 6:58 p.m.; and-Outbound 839 departing Union Station at 9:50 p.m.Metra advised riders to utilize the Rock Island Line as an alternative.