A person was struck and killed by a Metra BNSF train Friday evening in Downers Grove.

Person struck and killed by Metra train in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- A person was struck and killed by a Metra train Friday evening in Downers Grove.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at the Main Street station on Metra's BNSF Line, according to a Metra spokesperson.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Later Friday evening, trains were running with significant delays.

No other details were immediately known.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)