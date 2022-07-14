metra

Metra UP-N trains halted in Evanston after train strikes pedestrian, extensive delays expected

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra officials said Union Pacific-North trains are standing in both directions in Evanston after a woman was struck and killed Thursday afternoon.

Metra said an inbound train from Waukegan to Ogilvie Transportation Center struck a woman who was walking along the elevated tracks just north of the Central Station.

Both inbound and outbound UP-N trains are stopped and it is not yet known when they will begin running again. Extensive delays through the afternoon and evening commute are expected, Metra said.

No further details about the incident or the woman have been released. Riders should visit metra.com for updates on the service disruption.
