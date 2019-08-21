Metra expects delays near Northbrook following incident with Amtrak train

(FILE)

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra officials said "moderate to extensive" delays are expected on the Milwaukee District North line near Northbrook Wednesday afternoon, due to an incident with an Amtrak train.



Inbound and outbound lanes have been cleared to proceed on one of the main tracks, Metra said on Twitter.

Amtrak announced on Twitter that Hiawatha Service Train 335 is stopped west of Glenview due to a "trespasser incident."



Amtrak said Hiawatha Trains 338 and 229 are cancelled because of the incident.



No other details are known at this time. ABC7 is reaching out to Amtrak for more information.
