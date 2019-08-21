Metra expects delays near Northbrook following incident with Amtrak train

Metra Alert MD-N - Inbound and outbound trains cleared to proceed on main track #2. Inbound trains will proceed first followed by outbounds. Moderate to extensive delays. Amtrak struck a pedestrian — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 21, 2019

Hiawatha Service Train 335 is currently stopped west of Glenview (GLN) due to a trespasser incident. Updates to come. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019

SERVICE ADVISORY: Due to a trespasser incident on train 335, Hiawatha Trains 338 & 339 are cancelled. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra officials said "moderate to extensive" delays are expected on the Milwaukee District North line near Northbrook Wednesday afternoon, due to an incident with an Amtrak train.Inbound and outbound lanes have been cleared to proceed on one of the main tracks, Metra said on Twitter.Amtrak announced on Twitter that Hiawatha Service Train 335 is stopped west of Glenview due to a "trespasser incident."Amtrak said Hiawatha Trains 338 and 229 are cancelled because of the incident.No other details are known at this time. ABC7 is reaching out to Amtrak for more information.