Metra expects delays near Northbrook following incident with Amtrak train

Metra Alert MD-N - Inbound and outbound trains cleared to proceed on main track #2. Inbound trains will proceed first followed by outbounds. Moderate to extensive delays. Amtrak struck a pedestrian— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 21, 2019
Inbound and outbound lanes have been cleared to proceed on one of the main tracks, Metra said on Twitter.
Amtrak announced on Twitter that Hiawatha Service Train 335 is stopped west of Glenview due to a "trespasser incident."
Hiawatha Service Train 335 is currently stopped west of Glenview (GLN) due to a trespasser incident. Updates to come.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019
Amtrak said Hiawatha Trains 338 and 229 are cancelled because of the incident.
SERVICE ADVISORY: Due to a trespasser incident on train 335, Hiawatha Trains 338 & 339 are cancelled.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 21, 2019
No other details are known at this time. ABC7 is reaching out to Amtrak for more information.