Metra train hits, kills person near Villa Park station, UP-West service suspended

VILLA PARK, Ill. -- A person died after being struck by a Metra train Tuesday in west suburban Villa Park.

The person was struck by Metra UP-W Train No. 47 about 5:20 p.m. near the Villa Park station, the transit agency said. A Metra spokesperson confirmed the collision was fatal.

Inbound and outbound UP-W service remains halted as authorities investigate the incident.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the death.

