VILLA PARK, Ill. -- A person died after being struck by a Metra train Tuesday in west suburban Villa Park.
The person was struck by Metra UP-W Train No. 47 about 5:20 p.m. near the Villa Park station, the transit agency said. A Metra spokesperson confirmed the collision was fatal.
Inbound and outbound UP-W service remains halted as authorities investigate the incident.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the death.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Metra train hits, kills person near Villa Park station, UP-West service suspended
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More