Metra MD-N train strikes vehicle in West Town

CHICAGO -- A woman suffered a minor cut when a Metra train hit a car Saturday in West Town on the Near West Side.The 22-year-old woman was driving a Honda Civic when it got stuck while trying to cross the tracks about 11:50 p.m. in the 300-block of North Green Street, according to Chicago police.Inbound Metra Milwaukee District North train 2622, scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 11:58 p.m., hit the car, according to police and service alerts from Metra.The woman suffered a minor cut to her nose and refused medical treatment, police said. No other injuries were reported.Train 2622 is operating 40-50 minutes behind schedule and an outbound train scheduled to arrive in Fox Lake at 1:57 a.m. ran 50-60 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra. No further delays were reported on the line as of 5 a.m. Monday.