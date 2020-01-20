metra

Metra MD-N train strikes vehicle in West Town

A woman was treated for minor injuries when a Metra train hit her vehicle Sunday in West Town, police said.

CHICAGO -- A woman suffered a minor cut when a Metra train hit a car Saturday in West Town on the Near West Side.

The 22-year-old woman was driving a Honda Civic when it got stuck while trying to cross the tracks about 11:50 p.m. in the 300-block of North Green Street, according to Chicago police.

Inbound Metra Milwaukee District North train 2622, scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 11:58 p.m., hit the car, according to police and service alerts from Metra.



The woman suffered a minor cut to her nose and refused medical treatment, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Train 2622 is operating 40-50 minutes behind schedule and an outbound train scheduled to arrive in Fox Lake at 1:57 a.m. ran 50-60 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra. No further delays were reported on the line as of 5 a.m. Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopcar accidenttrain accidentmetra
METRA
Metra cracks down on fare evasion
Chicago Auto Show 2020: Directions, parking and transit information
Officials break ground on new Union Station tower
Freight train hits car near downtown Wheaton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Berwyn police mourn off-duty officer killed in crash; driver charged with DUI
WATCH LIVE: Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast on MLK Day
2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold Monday with morning flurries
Show More
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
NC kidnapping: Mom, baby found safe; police still looking for suspect
Chicago's discriminatory housing practices leaves lasting scars where MLK Jr once called home
1 in custody after man, 74, stabbed to death at West Town home
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
More TOP STORIES News