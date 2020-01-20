Metra MD-N train strikes vehicle in West Town

The 22-year-old woman was driving a Honda Civic when it got stuck while trying to cross the tracks about 11:50 p.m. in the 300-block of North Green Street, according to Chicago police.
Inbound Metra Milwaukee District North train 2622, scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 11:58 p.m., hit the car, according to police and service alerts from Metra.
Metra Alert MD-N - Outbound train #2627 scheduled to arrive Fox Lake at 1:57 AM is operating 50-60 minutes behind schedule due to train #2622 striking a vehicle, flagging to Fox Lake— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) January 20, 2020
The woman suffered a minor cut to her nose and refused medical treatment, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Train 2622 is operating 40-50 minutes behind schedule and an outbound train scheduled to arrive in Fox Lake at 1:57 a.m. ran 50-60 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra. No further delays were reported on the line as of 5 a.m. Monday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)