Metra MD-N train strikes vehicle in West Town; delays expected

According to police, around 11:50 p.m. the 22-year-old woman was driving a Honda Civic in the 300-block of North Green Street when it got stuck while trying to cross the tracks.
Inbound Metra Milwaukee District North train 2622 scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 11:58 p.m., hit the car, police and service alerts from Metra said.
The woman suffered a minor cut to her face and refused medical treatment, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Metra officials said train 2622 is operating 50-60 minutes behind schedule.
Metra Alert MD-N - Outbound train #2627 scheduled to arrive Fox Lake at 1:57 AM is operating 50-60 minutes behind schedule due to train #2622 striking a vehicle, flagging to Fox Lake— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) January 20, 2020
Passengers should check Metra's website and platform announcements for the latest updates.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)