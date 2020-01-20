metra

Metra MD-N train strikes vehicle in West Town; delays expected

A woman was treated for minor injuries when a Metra train hit her vehicle Sunday in West Town, police said.

CHICAGO -- A woman was treated for minor injuries when a Metra train hit her vehicle Sunday in West Town, police said.

According to police, around 11:50 p.m. the 22-year-old woman was driving a Honda Civic in the 300-block of North Green Street when it got stuck while trying to cross the tracks.

Inbound Metra Milwaukee District North train 2622 scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 11:58 p.m., hit the car, police and service alerts from Metra said.

The woman suffered a minor cut to her face and refused medical treatment, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Metra officials said train 2622 is operating 50-60 minutes behind schedule.



Passengers should check Metra's website and platform announcements for the latest updates.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
