Metra Milwaukee District North line delayed after freight train hits pedestrian near Round Lake

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train hit a pedestrian early Wednesday morning near north suburban Round Lake, causing Metra delays, officials for the commuter rail said.

In a tweet sent just after 4:20 a.m., Metra Milwaukee District North officials said Train No. 2102, departing Fox Lake at 4:46 a.m. was delayed after the pedestrian was hit.



At about 5:05 a.m., Metra officials said the train was expected to be about 15 to 20 minutes delayed.

It was not immediately clear if any other trains would be affected Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials did not immediately provide information about the person who was struck.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
