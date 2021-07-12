metra

Metra adds trains, thanks commuters as ridership into downtown Chicago increases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coming off a record ridership week since the pandemic began, Metra is trying to keep the momentum going.

Monday, more trains times are being added back on the schedule, including the expansion of rush-hour service. a big draw for people trying to get downtown from the suburbs.

Union Station is coming back to life. After a long year, passengers are finally starting to come back to their workplaces downtown and ridership is increasing fast.

"It's been so great to look out here at lunch time and actually see people walking on the he streets a lot of those people have now started to come in," said Metra CEO Jim Derwinski. "On Metra last week we saw 68,000 passenger trips, which is our high water mark since the pandemic started."

Monday is Metra Rider Appreciation Day. Passengers were greeted by crew members that were handing out granola bars during the morning rush.

"It's been great," said commuter Jack Boyle. "There is some trains that are missing but they are coming back with the new schedule but it's been really good we enjoy it."

Monday is also the launch of new schedules enhanced service on all lines, and expanded service on others.

And to help better serve riders, Metra is asking commuters to take a survey, accessed by a QR Code on their respective trains to help them stay efficient as the rush continues.

For Nancy Mattingly who's been riding the train since last year, the safety protocols and smooth transition into a busier work commute has been easy so far.

"A lot more people getting on now but for a long time there wasn't really anybody so I felt very safe had no problems with it," said commuter Nancy Mattingly. "Conductors were very good about keeping masks on everything is gone well."

Riders can check the new schedules on Metra's website.
