Metra UP-NW train hits, kills pedestrian near Gladstone Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra train struck and killed a pedestrian Monday evening on Chicago's Far Northwest Side.
Metra said UP-Northwest Train #635 destined for Crystal Lake struck the pedestrian near the Gladstone Park station at Northwest Highway and N. Austin Avenue.
Inbound and outbound trains on the UP-Northwest Line are halted and extensive delays are expected, Metra officials said.
For the latest delays and schedule changes, check the Metra website.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
