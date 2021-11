Metra UP-NW train hits, kills pedestrian near Gladstone Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra train struck and killed a pedestrian Monday evening on Chicago's Far Northwest Side.Metra said UP-Northwest Train #635 destined for Crystal Lake struck the pedestrian near the Gladstone Park station at Northwest Highway and N. Austin Avenue.Inbound and outbound trains on the UP-Northwest Line are halted and extensive delays are expected, Metra officials said.For the latest delays and schedule changes, check the Metra website