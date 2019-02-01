Metra train strikes pedestrian near Highland Park, trains halted in both directions

Metra UP-N trains were stopped in both directions Friday after a body was found near the tracks.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Metra trains are halted in Highland Park Friday after a train struck a pedestrian.

According to Metra, both inbound and outbound trains on the Union-Pacific North Line are stopped and will remain stopped for an unknown duration. Some trains may be expressing, operating out of order, or may be cancelled, the transit agency said.

A spokesperson for Metra said it was unclear which train struck the pedestrian. No further information about the victim has been released. An investigation in ongoing. Riders should check metrarail.com for updates.
