Metra UP-NW train hits pedestrian in Palatine; trains stopped in both directions

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are stopped in both directions in Palatine after a pedestrian was struck, officials said.

A Metra spokesperson said a pedestrian was struck by an inbound train at the Palatine Station.

The pedestrian survived being hit and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but their condition is not known, the spokesperson said.

UP-NW inbound and outbound trains are halted near the station due to the incident. Extensive delays are expected.

Metra did not say when they expect trains to be moving again. Riders should visit metratracker.com for more information and listen to platform announcements to find out about delays.