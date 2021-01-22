metra

Pedestrian killed in Edison Park after struck by Metra train, UP-NW service halted

CHICAGO -- A person was killed after being struck by a Metra train Thursday in Edison Park on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The person was struck by an express train just before 6 p.m. at the Edison Park station, 6730 N. Olmsted Ave., Metra officials said.

Chicago fire officials said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

All Metra UP-NW trains are stopped near Edison Park due to the crash, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedison parkpedestrian struckpedestrian killedmetra
METRA
Metra fare reduction pilot program launches in south suburbs
Metra schedule changes to affect some service lines in January
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban man held without bond for allegedly threatening to 'kill' Democrats, prevent Biden inauguration
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Carjacking video released, police search for suspects in string of armed robberies
City shuts down Mount Greenwood restaurant with nearly 100 patrons
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
Amanda Gorman's performance thrills young Chicago poets
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Show More
Peoples Gas surcharge under scrutiny from watchdog groups, governor's office
Little Louie's in Northbrook gets lifeline from grant
Will, Kankakee counties move to Tier 1 COVID-19 restrictions
Chicago moves into COVID vaccine Phase 1B next week
West Side leaves 2 dead; man escapes 2nd floor window
More TOP STORIES News