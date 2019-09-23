Metra Union Pacific West service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn

Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Glen Ellyn, train #10 struck a pedestrian, extensive delays expected — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) September 23, 2019

Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, a pedestrian incident involving train #10, one track is open so trains will incur more delay time near the incident site — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) September 23, 2019

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Trains on Metra's Union Pacific West Line are operating with extensive delays after a pedestrian was hit by a train near Glen Ellyn Monday morning, Metra said.Details on the condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available.Trains were initially halted after the pedestrian was struck by Metra train #10. Shortly before 7 a.m., Metra said trains were operating again with extensive delays with one track open.The duration of the delays is not known.