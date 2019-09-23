Metra Union Pacific West service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn

Details on the condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available.
Trains were initially halted after the pedestrian was struck by Metra train #10. Shortly before 7 a.m., Metra said trains were operating again with extensive delays with one track open.
Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Glen Ellyn, train #10 struck a pedestrian, extensive delays expected— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) September 23, 2019
Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, a pedestrian incident involving train #10, one track is open so trains will incur more delay time near the incident site— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) September 23, 2019
The duration of the delays is not known.