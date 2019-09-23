Metra Union Pacific West service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Trains on Metra's Union Pacific West Line are operating with extensive delays after a pedestrian was hit by a train near Glen Ellyn Monday morning, Metra said.

Details on the condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available.

Trains were initially halted after the pedestrian was struck by Metra train #10. Shortly before 7 a.m., Metra said trains were operating again with extensive delays with one track open.





The duration of the delays is not known.
