Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line

A Metra worker was killed and another was critically injured in an explosion Saturday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.About 11:30 a.m., the men were welding and doing track repair work on the Milwaukee District North line in the 4500 block of West Byron when there was some type of explosion, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The blast happened near the Grayland Station at 3805 N. Kilbourn.They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where one of the men died and the other was listed in critical condition, Fire Media Affairs and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The man who died hasn't been identified.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Reile said.Outbound train No. 331, which was scheduled to depart from Union Station at 12:35 p.m., was running 11 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra's website.