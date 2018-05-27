Mexican authorities arrest wife of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'

There's a new drug sheriff in town and he's proclaimed a new public enemy No. 1. (WLS)

MEXICO CITY --
Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of the leader of Jalisco New Generation, one of the country's fiercest drug cartels.

Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said at a Sunday press conference that marines arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia the night before in the western city of Zapopan.

She's the wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."

Gonzalez is accused of managing the cartel's finances, a role previously held by her brother Abigael, who was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2015.

In March, ABC7's Chuck Goudie and the I-Team spoke exclusively with Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian McKnight, who branded "El Mencho" as Chicago's public enemy number 1.

McKnight says that Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," has taken over a sizable chunk of Chicago's illicit drug trade.

El Mencho is a ruthless, billionaire killer who sits atop the CJNG cartel, known as "New Generation," according to McKnight. That Mexico cartel, that splintered from El Chapo's Sinaloa group, has established drug trafficking routes across six continents and has now established a stronghold in Chicago, DEA investigators say.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
illegal drugspolicemexicou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago's new top narco lawman sets sights on 'El Mencho,' accused cartel boss
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News