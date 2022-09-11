Chicago Mexican Independence Day Parade is back in Little Village after 3 year hiatus despite rain

Chicago police and OEMC officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations and the Little Village parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The sights and sounds of Mexico were in Chicago as Little Village's Mexican Independence Day Parade roll down 26th Street Sunday. It was easy to forget that it's been three years since the last time it was held.

The video featured is from a previous report.

"Ever since I can remember, my mom used to bring me here when I was little and I think it's important to keep the traditions going, especially after the parade was gone for so long," said paradegoer Lizet Acuña. "So now, it's nice to experience it, now myself as a mom."

"I grew up in this neighborhood. I love this parade. I used to come here all the time," said fellow paradegoer Cindy Martinez. "We don't live here anymore. We live in Valencia in Spain. We came out here to visit the family and come to the parade. We just love it and we really miss Little Village."

So what if it was a bit rainy. For a moment, the torrential downpour that preceded the festivities threatened to keep onlookers away, but right at noon, as if on cue, the rain subsided and the crowds came out. Mybe not as numerous as in previous editions, but as happy and energetic as ever.

RELATED: Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade

"It's really good. We enjoy it. We don' care. We're here to party," said paradegoer Luis Muñoz. "This is the Mexican spirit right here."

"My daughter is half Asian and I'm Hispanic, and I think it's important for her to know where her other half of the roots are," said Yasmin Acuña.

Already in its 51st year, the parade kicked off with a remembrance of the September 11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago today.

Organized by the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, the Mexican Independence Day Parade is all about preserving traditions, while also celebrating the lives that countless immigrants have made for themselves here in the United States.

RELATED: Mexican Independence Day Parade steps off in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood

"We all come here with the American dream and people want to have a successful life here but we never forget our roots," said Manuel Martinez, with the Little Village Chamber of Commerce.

If you do want to catch the parade in its entirety, ABC7 will be broadcasting it Sunday at 11 p.m.