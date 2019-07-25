Mexican man accused in Fair Oaks Farms dairy abuse in US immigration custody

RAW: Animal rights group releases video showing alleged abuse at Fair Oaks Dairy Farm
Newton County jail officers transferred Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on July 19 after he posted bond.
ICE spokeswoman Nicole Alberico tells the Journal & Courier that the Mexican national will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of accusations that he's in the country illegally.
Gardozo-Vasquez is one of three former Fair Oaks Farms employees accused of abusing calves at the farm about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Chicago.
They were charged with felony torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and misdemeanor animal cruelty after an animal rights group released undercover video showing calves being thrown, kicked and otherwise abused by workers.
Fair Oaks Farm was the flagship location of Chicago-based dairy company Fairlife. Fairlife COO Tim Doelman told the Sun-Times that the company has cut ties with Fair Oaks Farm. The farm has been a popular destination for school field trips that Food & Wine magazine once called the "Disneyland of agriculture tourism."
