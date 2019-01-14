Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Arizona

A disturbing discovery has been made on the southern border, where President Donald Trump is hoping to secure billions of dollars to build a wall or barrier.

The U.S. government remains shut down in the name of border security, and now a disturbing discovery has been made on the southern border, where President Donald Trump is hoping to secure billions of dollars to build a wall or barrier.

CNN reports Mexican federal police have released this video of a smuggling tunnel about 32 feet long that they say runs from Mexico into the Arizona border town of Nogales.

The Arizona Republic reports this is the third tunnel found crossing into that town in the past month.
