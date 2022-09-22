6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico's Pacific coast, 2nd powerful quake to hit region this week

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017. Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones breaks down latest developments in the video above.

MEXICO CITY -- A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Mexican state of Michoacan early Thursday, the second powerful earthquake to hit the region this week.

Note: The video in media player above is from a previous report on Mexico's 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Monday.

The earthquake struck shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday's earthquake, like Monday's, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles.

USGS initially estimated Thursday's quake to be 7.0 in magnitude, but later downgraded it to 6.8.

Monday's more powerful quake was the third major earthquake to strike on Sept. 19 - in 1985, 2017 and now 2022. The 2017 and 2022 Sept. 19 quakes came very shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every Sept. 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 temblor that killed some 9,500 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.