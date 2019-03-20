Explosion at Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano hurls hot rock, ash

EMBED <>More Videos

An explosion at the crater of Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano has hurled incandescent rock about 1 ½ mile down its slopes and sent ash into the night sky near the nation's capital.

MEXICO CITY -- An explosion at the crater of Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano has hurled incandescent rock about 1 1/2 mile down its slopes and sent ash into the night sky near the nation's capital.

The Mexican government disaster agency says ash was expected to fall on towns near the crater following the outburst at 9:38 p.m. Monday.

The 17,797-foot volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash.

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mexicovolcanoexplosionus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts
City to break ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
Man charged in shooting of McHenry deputy in court Wednesday
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman sentenced to 18 months probation
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Feds seize 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia: sources
Show More
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of Calif. police chase
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
WWII veteran, 97, proud to still be working at grocery store
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudy with rain at times Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News