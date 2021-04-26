Oscars

Gary native Mia Neal makes history at the Oscars with win for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gary native makes history at Academy Awards

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Dena Holland-Neal couldn't be prouder of her daughter, Mia Neal, who made history at the Oscars.

"I was just elated and so grateful to be able to actually see that happen." she said.

Her daughter, along with Jamika Wilson, became the first black women to win in the Best Makeup & Hairstyling category for their work on "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Neal headed the hair department of the film.

"I also stand here as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future," said Mia Neal during her Sunday night acceptance speech.

Holland-Neal, who lives in Gary, hosted a Zoom watch party for family and friends.

"I dressed up like I was really going to the Oscars," she said. "I had two televisions, one that I could actually watch and another I could take pictures of."

In her acceptance speech Neal paid tribute to her grandfather, James Holland. He served as the deputy mayor of Gary in the 1970s and 1980s. He was also a Tuskegee airman.

"He represented the US in the first Pan Am Games in Argentina. He met Évita. He graduated from Northwestern University at a time they didn't allow Blacks to stay on campus, so he stayed at the YMCA," Neal said.

The Gary Community School Corporation is celebrating her win. Dr. Paige McNulty, the manager of the district, said in a statement: "We are beyond proud of her for reaching this major accomplishment and for being another great example of the exceptional alumni that the Gary Community School Corporation continues to produce."

Although Neal hasn't lived in Gary for years, her mom said her daughter's heart is rooted in her hometown.

"Every opportunity she has had she mentions that she is from Gary," Holland-Neal said.

Neal referenced Gary during an interview last nigh.

"I love everybody who supported me, I'm from Gary, Indiana and nobody saw this coming," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgaryoscarsacademy awardshair stylinghistoryafrican americanswomenrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News