Soccer game kept woman away from Florida condo building that collapsed

Patricia Avilez says she keeps an eye on her brother-in-law's condo when he's away.
By Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Soccer game kept woman away from condo wing that collapsed

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez's life.

Avilez's brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building that collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person.

When the brother-in-law isn't there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order.

"Last night I was thinking, "Let me go over there to sleep over night," she said. "I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home."

MORE: Little fingers, screams lead dog walker to find boy trapped in Florida condo collapse rubble
EMBED More News Videos

Nicholas Balboa heard someone scream, so he followed the sound. It turned out to be a boy, trapped in the rubble from the Florida condo collapse.



She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and headed over to the apartment. On the way, she heard on the radio about the collapse.

"And then I came here and it's gone," she said. "Everything is disaster."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacollapsesoccersurvivor story
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Judge to sentence Derek Chauvin for George Floyd's murder
3 Chicagoans missing in Florida condo collapse
IL man accused in officer attack during Capitol riot; assaulting media
Expressways flooded following showers, thunderstorms | LIVE RADAR
Illinois reports 292 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Person in custody in fatal Loop stabbing, 2 other attacks: CPD
IL hopes to avoid summer eviction surge: EXPLAINER
Show More
IN gaming commission denies license for Terre Haute casino
How much could you receive under the new child tax credit?
Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
Quitting your job: When to know enough is enough
More TOP STORIES News