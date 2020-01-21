Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect in a homicide in Michigan was taken into custody after SWAT units in Montgomery, Ill. surrounded a duplex Tuesday morning.The suspect, Scott Jones, was sighted in a duplex in the 700-block of Oakton Drive, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said. The regional Kane County SWAT team responded to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. after getting a request from US Marshals Service and Montgomery police.During the incident, three adults and two kids left the house, leaving Jones and an infant inside.Shortly before 9 a.m., Jones was taken into custody. An infant was also in the apartment with Jones and was not injured.The Kane County Sheriff's Office said Jones will be transported to the Kane County Adult Justice Center to await extradition to Michigan.Roads near the Victoria Apartment complex were blocked as a result of the incident and residents were asked to stay away from the area.