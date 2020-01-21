Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect in a homicide in Michigan was taken into custody after SWAT units in Montgomery, Ill. surrounded a duplex Tuesday morning.

The suspect, Scott Jones, was sighted in a duplex in the 700-block of Oakton Drive, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said. The regional Kane County SWAT team responded to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. after getting a request from US Marshals Service and Montgomery police.

During the incident, three adults and two kids left the house, leaving Jones and an infant inside.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Jones was taken into custody. An infant was also in the apartment with Jones and was not injured.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said Jones will be transported to the Kane County Adult Justice Center to await extradition to Michigan.

Roads near the Victoria Apartment complex were blocked as a result of the incident and residents were asked to stay away from the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomeryhomicidebarricadeswat
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Fire destroys Skokie home
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
Peter takes away a rose after many call one woman 'fake'
Show More
Car crashes into clothing store on NW Side
Wheaton police called to clear donuts from road
News Fix: Fears grow over Coronavirus outbreak
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer Tuesday
Trump administration targeting 'birth tourism' mothers
More TOP STORIES News