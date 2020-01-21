Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT units surround Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect in a homicide in Michigan was taken into custody after SWAT units in Montgomery, Ill. surrounded a duplex Tuesday morning.
The regional Kane County SWAT team responded to the 700-block of Oakton Drive at about 5:15 a.m. after getting a request from US Marshalls Service and Montgomery police after homicide suspect Scott Jones was sighted in a duplex, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Jones was taken into custody. An infant was also in the apartment and is being checked out by medics.
Roads near the Victoria Apartment complex were blocked as a result of the incident and residents were asked to stay away from the area.
