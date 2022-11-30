Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents.

On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.

Jones proceeded to stomp on Foley's head multiple times, later grabbing an object to strike him again, the documents said.

Emergency responders said they initially believed Foley had suffered a gunshot wound to the head because of the severity of his head trauma.

Foley was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, Chicago police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the attack when he was arrested on Nov. 22. He claimed he received fake money in exchange for drugs, police said.

Jones has been jailed and is awaiting trial.