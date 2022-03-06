teacher arrested

Jimtown teacher slaps student: IN man charged with battery after being accused of hitting teen

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers
EMBED <>More Videos

Ind. teacher arrested after hitting student, getting early retirement

ELKHART, Ind. -- A northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a student and slapping him across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury.

A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola. The offense is a felony that could carry a sentence of six months to two and 1/2 years in prison.

In court documents filed Friday, officials described their investigation of the Feb. 25 incident in which video appears to show Hosinski grab a student by his backpack, force him into a wall and strike him across the face.

EMBED More News Videos

A Jimtown High School teacher has been fired after video shows him allegedly slapping a student with an open hand.



The student told an officer that Hosinski followed him down a school hallway after Hosinski asked the student to leave his classroom. The student said Hosinski grabbed his bookbag, then hit him across the face with an open hand causing his head to strike the wall behind him.

The boy told the officer the impact caused him "throbbing" pain in his head along with a bloody nose and lip. The officer observed an abrasion and lump on the student's head, as well as an abrasion in his mouth, court records state.

RELATED: Video shows Indiana high school teacher slapping student with open hand, district says

Court records show Hosinski was released after his Thursday arrest on a $1,500 bond. An initial hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.

The Baugo Community Schools board on Monday granted Hosinski's request for an immediate retirement. The teacher had previously planned to retire at the end of the school year.

SEE MORE: Indiana teacher seen slapping student with open hand granted early retirement, district says

A telephone listing for Hosinski could not be found and he could not be reached for comment.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianahigh schoolassaultchild injuredteacher arrestedteacherchildren injuriesu.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER ARRESTED
Ind. teacher arrested after hitting student, getting early retirement
Glenbrook teacher arrested after found in vehicle with minor: police
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
Frankfort junior HS school teacher charged with solicitation of child: police
TOP STORIES
Iowa Tornado kills 7; Chicago wind causes damage, outages
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
2nd Russia ceasefire collapses, halting evacuations again: Ukraine
'Bloody Sunday': What happened in Selma on March 7, 1965
Chicago women reach success in male-dominated industry
Chicago woman blazing trail for female firefighters
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
Show More
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
Chicago Polar Plunge returns in-person
Chicago nonprofit inspires young women in STEM
Man charged after 2 CPD officers shot at West Side hot dog stand
Chicago Weather: Quick bump in temps, mostly cloudy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News