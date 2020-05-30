Michael Jordan, Beyonce call for change after George Floyd's death

Floyd, a black man, died after Chauvin, a white officer, pressed a knee into his neck, sparking nationwide protests and growing calls for justice.
Here are some notable reactions to Floyd's killing and Chauvin's arrest:
Michael Jordan
"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," the NBA former basketball player said in a statement released by a spokesperson.
Jorden then called for others to create systemic change and said his heart goes out to Floyd's family.
Barack Obama
Former President Barack Obama released a statement on George Floyd, saying his death "shouldn't be normal in 2020 America."
Obama wrote that many people want life to go back to "normal" during the coronavirus crisis but highlighted that systemic racism is also "normal" in America, referencing the death of Ahmaud Arbery and the confrontation between Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper in Central Park. He highlighted Keedron Bryan, a 12-year-old gospel singer who posted a powerful video of himself singing about being young and black in America.
Beyonce
"We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken, and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown or anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away," the star shared with her 147 million Instagram followers.
"George is all of our family, and humanity. He's our family because he's a fellow American. There have been too many times that we've seen these violent killings, and no consequences," she continued.
Beyonce then urged fans to sign petitions of their choice listed on her website.
Oprah Winfrey
"I've been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment, I haven't been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It's there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day ... We speak your name. But this time we will not let your name be just a hashtag," the media executive and television host said, in part, in a statement posted to Twitter.
Colin Kaepernick
"The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!" the former NFL quarterback tweeted.
Kaepernick, whose kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality parallels the restraint tactic Chauvin used on Floyd, has offered to pay for lawyers to represent people protesting in Minneapolis.
Taylor Swift
"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," the pop singer tweeted.
Swift referenced a President Donald Trump tweet that said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" and called protesters outraged by the death of Floyd "thugs." His tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter as violating rules against "glorifying violence."
Madonna
The singer posted several videos on Instagram demanding justice for Floyd, including the 10-minute long video showing his death.
"Watching this Cop suffocate George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America- no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops," she wrote.
Coco Gauff
The 16-year-old tennis star posted a powerful video to TikTok, showing her hands raised and asking, "Am I next?" The caption reads, "All lives will not matter until black lives matter. #blacklivesmatter."
George Floyd's family
Family members and a former teacher of George Floyd opened up to ABC13 about his devastating death caught on video and seen around the world.
"They hurt these girls really, really bad," said Rose Hudson, who dated Floyd more than 20 years ago. "My daughter had to see her daddy get killed on live TV."
"I will just let her know what a great guy he was," Hudson continued, holding the granddaughter Floyd will never meet. "He was a good father to his girls. I just have memories, that's all I can give her, memories of her grandfather."
George Floyd's girlfriend
Cameras were rolling as Courteney Ross, the girlfriend of George Floyd, learned about Chauvin's arrest.
"This is a piece of justice, and it needed to be done," she said.
Kellie Chauvin
The wife of Derek Chauvin issued a statement, saying she's filing for divorce.
"She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time," the statement issued on behalf of Kellie Chauvin and family read.