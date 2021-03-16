jimmy kimmel live

Michelle Obama tries to get Jimmy Kimmel's daughter to eat vegetables

LOS ANGELES -- Childhood health and nutrition was one of former first lady Michelle Obama's signature causes, and she's still working to support it -- this time with Jimmy Kimmel's daughter, Jane.

In a preview clip shared ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Obama tries to convince Jane, who says she doesn't like to try new foods, to eat vegetables.

"I was like that when I was your age, but here's what I learned: If you try something new, you open up your taste buds, and then you'll like a whole bunch of new things," Obama says.

"Can I get you to try a vegetable? Just try it," she adds as Kimmel pulls out a plate of carrot slices.

"No way," Jane says. "I can't."

Check out the preview clip in the player above.

Don't miss Michelle Obama and musical guest Brittany Howard on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tues., March 16, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionjimmy kimmelmichelle obamaotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Tom Brady joins 'Kimmel' for new edition of 'Mean Tweets'
Obama jokes about being afraid of daughter Sasha on 'Kimmel'
'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' returns with host Jimmy Kimmel
Dua Lipa interviews elderly on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois has a new reopening plan in the works
Video captures shooting inside Chicago warehouse party
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
U of I to expand to in-person learning next fall
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
Pullman site administering 1K vaccinations to residents over 40 Tuesday
Show More
No flu cases reported at 26 Advocate Aurora Health hospitals
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
New Dead Sea scrolls found in Israel
Bloomingdale hotel closing after deadly shooting
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
More TOP STORIES News