2020 Michigan election results by county, electoral college votes

Michigan Presidential Election 2020

Senate: Gary Peters v. John James

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan -- President Donald Trump dangled a promise to get a weary, fearful nation "back to normal" as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastating pandemic. It was a tantalizingly rosy pitch in sharp contrast to Democratic rival Joe Biden, who pledged to level with America about tough days still ahead after Tuesday's election.Michigan was long considered a Democratic stronghold in presidential contests. But Trump won it by less than 11,000 votes in 2016 with support from working-class voters and a boost from Hillary Clinton's poor showing with Black voters in Detroit.Biden has teamed up with former President Barack Obama to campaign in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to putting the state in Biden's win column.Trump isn't ceding Michigan to Biden. In his campaign visits, Trump argued that he has promoted trade policies that have benefited Michigan's auto industry, while pillorying the state's Democratic governor over restrictions she has implemented to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Trump and Biden both spent Friday crisscrossing the Midwest, the hardest-hit part of the nation in the latest surge of virus cases. Trump was in Michigan and Biden in Iowa before they both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota.In battlegrounds like Michigan, some voters showed up to their polling places before dawn to beat the crowds, but still found themselves having to wait in long lines to cast their ballots.The Election Day surge to the polls came even after 102 million Americans voted early, an eye-popping total that that represents 73% of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.The Midwestern state, with a Republican-led legislature, made a conscious decision to wait to count ballots until Election Day. As a result, it could take days to tally enough ballots to project a winner.Michigan is the GOP's best chance at gaining a seat and thwarting Democrats' drive to a Senate majority. Over the past few days, Democrats' Senate Majority PAC has steered $3.7 million to help incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, while the GOP senatorial committee has spent $1.1 million.Some recent public polling has shown a close race here. A New York Times/Siena College poll from early October, for example, put Peters ahead by just 43% to 42%, well within the margin of error. Republicans think that reflects the strength of their candidate, Iraq War veteran John James, compared with the first-term incumbent. But Democrats aren't buying it, pointing out that Peters outraised James in the pre-general reporting period -- a change from earlier in the year -- and that Biden's edge here should boost the incumbent. A Fox News poll from later in October gave Peters a 49% to 41% lead among likely voters, which is more in line with what one would expect if the Democrats are performing well here at the top of the ticket. Still, given the outside spending from both sides in the Senate race, this contest is worth keeping a close eye on.