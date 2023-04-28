CDOT said emergency repairs to the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River at Michigan Avenue will impact rush hour traffic Wednesday.

Repairs on Michigan Avenue bridge expected to last until next week

CHICAGO -- Some lanes on the Michigan Avenue bridge will be closed until next week as crews repair a center median rail.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

The rail was damaged sometime Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation. The lane closures were expected to be in place until next week.

Hours before the bridge was damaged, the Lake Street bridge was stuck in the up position for about an hour as bridges were raised to allow boats to travel to Lake Michigan, causing delays on the CTA's Pink and Green lines.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)